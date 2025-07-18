US and Pakistan continue trade talks, aiming for mutually beneficial pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the US and Pakistan expressed optimism that their ongoing trade talks would lead to "positive outcomes," benefiting the economies of both nations.

The two sides continued talks in Washington as Pakistan is seeking reprieve from US reciprocal tariffs ahead of an August deadline, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

The latest visit comes after Washington gave a list of demands to an earlier Pakistani delegation to cut the country's tariff and non-tariff barriers as conditions for a trade deal.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in enhancing trade and economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to exploring opportunities to strengthen these ties in "all possible areas of mutual benefit."

Noting that the US remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner, Aurangzeb underscored Islamabad's interest in expanding cooperation in both traditional and non-traditional sectors, including information technology and the tech sector, minerals, and agriculture, to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

Relations between the Pakistani government and the Trump administration have strengthened in recent months, following the latter's active intervention to broker a ceasefire between longtime rivals India and Pakistan after a four-day conflict in May.

Last month, Trump also hosted Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, at the White House, in an unprecedented diplomatic development.

