US announced its forecast on Azerbaijan's oil production for 2024

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) under the Ministry of Energy of the United States has announced its forecast for the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for 2024, News.az reports citing the monthly report of EIA.

In 2024, the daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan is expected to be 660,000 barrels.

According to the forecast, the daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan this year will account for 650 thousand barrels, which is 10 thousand barrels more than the previous forecast (issued in December - ed.).

The report notes that last year, the daily production of liquid hydrocarbons in the country was at the level of 670,000 barrels, which is equal to the previous forecast.

