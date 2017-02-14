US announces its representative in SGC Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy at the US Department of State Robin Dunnigan will represent the country in the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in Baku Feb.23, Trend learned from the US Department of State.

The Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held its first meeting on Feb. 12, 2015, and the second meeting on Feb. 29, 2016.

The Southern Gas Corridor envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe via Georgia and Turkey.

The gas will be exported through expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

Further, in response to the question about who will serve as the special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs in the new US administration, a source in the State Department said that the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Mary Burce Warlick is the acting special envoy.

“The role of Energy Advisor is one that is filled by political appointment. We refer all questions about political appointments to the White House,” said the US Department.

