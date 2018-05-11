US appeals to increase pressure on N.Korea will impede peace process - Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it couldn't understand the US appeals to increase pressure on North Korea amid the latter's readiness for a dialogue, Sputnik reported.

"We are bewildered by the incessant calls of the United States and their allies 'to continue to increase pressure on North Korea" even while Pyongyang shows readiness for a constructive dialogue on the Korean crisis settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

"This policy is extremely counterproductive and can undermine the progress achieved on this track recently," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump announced the day before that he would hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore. The location of the upcoming meeting was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and came back to the United States.

News.Az

News.Az