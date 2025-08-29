US approves $825 million ERAM missile sale to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and related equipment to Ukraine in a deal valued at $825 million, officials announced on Aug. 28.

The package includes up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules designed to counter spoofing, according to Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, who confirmed the deal on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In its statement, the State Department said the sale will “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.” It added that the weapons will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats, enhancing self-defense and regional security operations.

Funding for the purchase will come from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, Yermak confirmed.

The approval follows NATO’s July agreement allowing alliance members to buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Since August, allies including Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden have pledged contributions to PURL packages, underscoring continued international military support for Kyiv as Russia maintains strikes on civilian targets.

