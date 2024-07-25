US, Armenia discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan and UN Senior Advisor for Caucasus negotiations Louis Bono on Thursday discussed the process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, News.Az reports.

During a meeting in Yerevan, the parties also exchanged views on issues related to regional security and stability, as well as regional developments, according to a readout issued by the Armenian Security Council Office."The Secretary of the Security Council affirmed the Armenian side's commitment to the establishment of comprehensive and long-term peace in the region," the readout says.

News.Az