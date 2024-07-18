US Army rep to work in Armenian Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A representative of the US. Army will soon begin working in Armenia’s Defense Ministry, US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya told Hetq, News.Az reports.

When asked if she could confirm the information that a US Army representative will work in the Armenian Defense Ministry, Zeya stated: “I confirm the information. It is a positive development. You can check the details with our ambassador and media team. We welcome the deepening of cooperation in the civil defense and security spheres between the US and Armenia.”The US official also noted that this also marks the beginning of a new phase in the strategic partnership between Washington and Yerevan.

News.Az