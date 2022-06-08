U.S. Assistant Secretary of State: There is hope for normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

"At present, Armenia and Azerbaijan have the opportunity to move forward in the process of normalization of relations," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Karen Donfried, News.az reports quoting TASS.

Karen Donfried said that now there is real hope for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and progress towards a peaceful settlement: “We see that both sides are taking important steps. The United States appreciates this very much."

News.Az