US authorities arrest MS-13 gang leader in Virginia

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. authorities have arrested the MS-13 gang's top leader for the East Coast, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Officials captured the 24-year-old suspect in Woodbridge, Virginia, just south of Washington, DC, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Authorities have yet to release the suspect's name, but they say he is one of the top three leaders of the MS-13 gang in the U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel monitored the arrest as it took place Thursday morning.

"They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. "Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Bondi told Fox News following the arrest.

The operation included the FBI joined by the Prince William County Police Department, ATF, ICE, and the Virginia State Police. "Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media. Patel also praised law enforcement officers for conducting a safe operation. "This is what can happen when you put good cops in good places to take on bad guys. And America should be watching this. And we are proud to be here standing with these brave warriors," Patel said.

News.Az