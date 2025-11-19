US, Azerbaijan establish working group on August agreements

Hooker said that her first visit to the region coincides with an important stage in advancing the August agreements and is aimed at discussing practical steps for their implementation – from trade and energy cooperation to strengthening regional ties and security, News.Az reports.

The State Department official stressed that she looks forward to discussing bilateral issues related to the negotiations and agreements, noting that both sides have substantial work ahead, including with Armenia.

“I am also pleased to announce today the establishment of a working group that will continue these negotiations. It will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter. The main goal of the group will be to develop a Charter of Strategic Partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. This initiative, combined with progress toward a full-fledged peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, will deepen our bilateral relations and partnership, and will unlock the potential of the South Caucasus as an important trade corridor. Under the leadership of Presidents Trump and Aliyev, we will see how all this will be implemented,” she said.