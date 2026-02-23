US-Belgium tensions flare as US denies entry to Belgian party leader

US-Belgium tensions flare as US denies entry to Belgian party leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diplomatic tensions between Belgium and the US escalated on Monday after Washington denied entry to Belgian Vooruit party leader Conner Rousseau, sparking strong criticism from senior Belgian officials.

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the matter is now in the hands of Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, accusing US Ambassador Bill White of crossing "several red lines," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to Radio 1, Vandenbroucke described the ambassador's recent social media comments targeting him and Rousseau as unacceptable interference in Belgium's democratic process.

The dispute intensified after White posted, and later deleted, a message on Instagram attacking Vandenbroucke and his Vooruit colleague Rousseau.

In the post, White referenced the 1990s Agusta corruption scandal and alleged that Vandenbroucke had suggested burning illegal party funds at the time.

Vandenbroucke has consistently denied any wrongdoing and was never prosecuted.

White also labeled both politicians "fallen figures" and previously announced that Rousseau would no longer be permitted to travel to the US following the Belgian lawmaker's criticism of political developments in America.

"In a democracy, you are free to express a political opinion. An ambassador cannot decide who may or may not enter his country because of that," Vandenbroucke said.

The row began last week when White described a judicial investigation into religious circumcisions in Antwerp as "antisemitic" and called on the Belgian government to intervene.

Vandenbroucke argued the issue extends beyond personal attacks, claiming the US is attempting to undermine Europe's social welfare model, including its health care system.

On Saturday, Prevot condemned the reported travel ban, saying it was unacceptable for a member of parliament and party leader to be denied entry for exercising freedom of speech.

He confirmed that Belgium's Foreign Ministry would seek clarification from US authorities while calling for de-escalation.

News.Az