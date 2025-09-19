US blocks UN call for Gaza ceasefire for sixth time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution for the sixth time, blocking a call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus said the resolution “does not go far enough” in condemning Hamas and failed to recognize Israel’s right to defend itself. All 14 other Security Council members voted in favor of the draft, which described Gaza’s humanitarian situation as “catastrophic” and urged Israel to lift all aid restrictions, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The vote comes as the UN warns that the last lifelines for civilians in Gaza City are collapsing amid an expanding Israeli military offensive.

The veto drew sharp criticism from other UN members. Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the US decision “deeply regrettable and painful,” saying it prevented the Security Council from fulfilling its role in the face of atrocities. Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Ahmad described the veto as “a dark moment” and highlighted the suffering of children, while Algeria’s Ambassador Amar Bendjama apologized to the Palestinian people, noting that the world speaks of rights but denies them to Palestinians.

Thousands continue to flee Gaza as Israeli tanks and troops advance on the third day of a ground offensive. Olga Cherevko, a UN humanitarian spokeswoman, described conditions in Gaza City as “nothing short of cataclysmic.”

The Israeli military launched its campaign following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and left 251 hostages. Since then, Gaza’s health ministry reports at least 65,141 deaths from Israeli attacks, with an additional 435 people dying from malnutrition and starvation, including four in the past 24 hours.

The vote comes just days before the UN General Assembly, where Gaza is expected to be a central topic. Key US allies, including the UK, are anticipated to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

News.Az