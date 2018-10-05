US cannot decide for Iran-EU cooperation: French Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that it is not up to Washington to decide whether we are allowed to trade with Iran, IRNA reported.

Addressing the Globsec Tatra Summit conference in Slovakia’s Strbske Pleso on Friday, he added that sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States offer an opportunity for Europe to develop its own independent financial institutions, Reuters reported.

“I am convinced that the outcome of that crisis with Iran will be the chance for Europe to have its own independent financial institutions so we can trade with whoever we want,” he said.

“It is not up to Washington to decide whether we are allowed to trade with Iran,” he said.

Back in May, the US withdrew from a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran and said it would reintroduce the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord.

Washington’s withdrawal drew criticism from around the world and even other parties to the JCPOA.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said earlier a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under consideration to facilitate trade with Iran could be in place “before November.”

The SPV aims to keep trade flowing even if possible US sanctions hit Tehran. Asked at an event in New York when it could be established, Mogherini said: “I believe before November.”

News.Az

News.Az