US citizen among three detainees released by Belarus

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that an American citizen was among three individuals released from prison by the Belarusian government.

Adam Boehler, the US special envoy for hostages, told journalists outside the White House the American wished to remain anonymous, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

The other two detainees were named as Andrei Kuznechyk and Alena Maushuk. US Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald said all three had been transferred to the Baltic country after gaining their freedom.

Wednesday’s announcement follows the release Tuesday of Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel by Russia following nearly four years in prison on charges of drug smuggling.

News.Az