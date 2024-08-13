US claims it is 'not engaged' in Ukraine’s incursion into Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the State Department asserted that the US is "not engaged" in any part of Ukraine's incursion into Russia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"We were not engaged in any aspect or planning or preparation for this operation," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.“I will let the Ukrainian military speak to their own operations, but our role and what we are focused on is supporting Ukraine to be able to defend itself."We believe is common sense, especially when it comes to defending itself against attacks or operations that may be immediately across the border," added Patel.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his forces continue to advance in Russia’s border legion of Kursk, where Kyiv began carrying out incursions last week.Claiming that Ukrainian troops have taken control of 74 settlements in Kursk, Zelenskyy said “inspections and stabilization measures” are being carried out in these areas.Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.Kursk Gov. Alexey Smirnov said Monday that the situation in the border region is “difficult,” and there are currently 28 settlements under Ukraine’s control.Last week, intensified shelling in Kursk was followed by an incursion of Ukrainian infantry, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, into the border region, particularly near the city of Sudzha, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

News.Az