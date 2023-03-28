Yandex metrika counter

US committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department

  • Politics
  • Share
US committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department

The United States remains committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a regular press briefing, News.Az reports.

“US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov this morning and emphasized the US commitment to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations,” Patel said.

“As the Secretary has also spoken about this quite repeatedly, direct dialogue is key to resolving this issue and reaching a lasting peace. We’ll continue to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally as well as with partners, and as well as throughout multilateral organizations as well,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      