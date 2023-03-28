US committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a regular press briefing, News.Az reports.

“US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov this morning and emphasized the US commitment to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations,” Patel said.

“As the Secretary has also spoken about this quite repeatedly, direct dialogue is key to resolving this issue and reaching a lasting peace. We’ll continue to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally as well as with partners, and as well as throughout multilateral organizations as well,” he added.

News.Az