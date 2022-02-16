US companies can be involved in many spheres in Karabakh: Ambassador

US companies can be involved in many spheres in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said on Wednesday.

The envoy made the remarks at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan.

“I would like to see more US companies in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The diplomat stressed that US companies have great experience and advanced technologies to participate in the reconstruction process in Karabakh region.

News.Az