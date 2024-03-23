US Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate has passed a funding package, averting a partial government shutdown, according to a C-SPAN broadcast, News.az reports.

The $1.2 funding legislation was approved by a vote of 74-24. The US House of Representatives had passed the bill earlier.

The package will fund the US federal government through the end of the 2024 fiscal year on September 30.

The White House Office of Management and Budget earlier expressed confidence that the Senate would pass the bill and US President Joe Biden would sign it on Saturday.

News.Az