+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has not ruled out imposing additional restrictions on Georgia in response to the country's new law on the transparency of foreign influence, also known as “foreign agents law”.

During a briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, voiced concerns about Georgia's recent actions, noting that they "raise alarm" for the U.S. and could "distance the country from Euro-Atlantic integration," according to reports from Caliber.Az via Russian media.Miller specifically addressed the September 2 deadline for registering under the foreign agents' law, highlighting worries about its application to organizations that did not voluntarily register, including civil society groups and independent media. He reminded that the U.S. had previously imposed visa restrictions on Georgian authorities in response to the law and did not rule out the possibility of further measures.The controversial foreign agents law, which requires NGOs receiving foreign funding and engaging in broadly defined political activities to register as foreign agents, has led to significant deterioration in Georgia’s relations with the West. Critics argue that the law infringes on civil liberties and targets independent voices.The European Union and the United States have both expressed concerns that the law could undermine democratic progress and strain diplomatic relations. On July 9, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski announced the freezing of 30 million euros ($32.5 million) in financial support intended for Georgia's Defense Ministry in 2024.

News.Az