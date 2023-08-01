US continues to engage with Azerbaijan, Armenia at different levels - State Department

The US continues to engage with Azerbaijan and Armenia at different levels, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on Aug.1, News.az reports.

"We do believe that a peace agreement is it within reach. That's why we continue to engage both at the senior levels of this department, and at subcabinet levels with leaders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a full peace agreement,"he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlingt

