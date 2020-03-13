U.S. delivers first shipment of large x-ray scanners to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of Defense Cooperation of the US Embassy in Baku recently received the first shipment of large x-ray scanners in support of an ongoing bilateral project with the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

This state-of-the-art equipment will help improve the ability of the SCC to detect illegal goods coming into Azerbaijan at the Bilasuvar and Astara border checkpoints, and at the Alat Seaport.

The total project cost about $36 million to purchase, deliver, and install the scanners, and to train personnel to use them.

The gift of these x-ray scanners and training represents the strong commitment the United States has to helping Azerbaijan secure its borders. The project has been funded by the US Department of Defense under the Title 10 U.S.C. Section 333 Building Partnership Capacity Program.

