US Department of State calls the trilateral meeting in Brussels an important step forward

The trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Brussels on May 14 is an important step forward, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing, News.az reports.

"The U.S. was not a party to these talks. But as a follow-on to the talks that we hosted in Arlington, we continue to believe that these are important steps forward as we continue to find that a durable peace is possible between these two countries," he said.


News.Az 

