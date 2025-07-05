Yandex metrika counter

US deportees arrive in South Sudan, airport sources say

US deportees arrive in South Sudan, airport sources say
An aircraft carrying U.S. deportees arrived in South Sudan on Saturday, two officials working at Juba airport said, after eight migrants lost their last-ditch effort to halt their deportation by the Trump administration, News.az reports citing Investing.

An airport staffer speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters he had seen a document showing that the aircraft "arrived this morning at 6:00 am."(0400 GMT) An immigration official also said the deportees had arrived in the country but shared no further details, referring all questions to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

Earlier, a South Sudan government source said U.S. officials had been at the airport awaiting the migrants’ arrival.


