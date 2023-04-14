US disturbed by video depicting violence against Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia: Embassy

The United States is disturbed by a video appearing to depict violence against an Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia, the US Embassy in Baku said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful negotiations,” the embassy said.

Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia and were captured by Armenia.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that one of the videos published on social networks depicts physical torture and inhuman treatment against captured Huseyn Akhundov.

"The relevant international organizations were informed about the incident, which is another example of ethnic violence by Armenia," the ministry noted.

News.Az