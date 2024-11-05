US election could decide between peace and WWIII, warns Serbia’s Vucic

US election could decide between peace and WWIII, warns Serbia’s Vucic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the upcoming US presidential election will be a defining moment for humanity, with the potential to either bring peace or trigger a shift toward a third world war.

Speaking on TV Happy , Vucic emphasized the gravity of the election, calling it possibly the most important in human history, News.Az reports."This election is indeed the most important. It could lead to either peace or a continuation of war that might escalate into a third world war. While it's not certain, it is a real possibility," Vucic warned.The United States is set to hold its presidential election on November 5.The Democratic Party had initially planned for incumbent President Joe Biden to run for re-election. However, after his disappointing performance in a June debate with former President Donald Trump, Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris was subsequently nominated as the Democratic candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

News.Az