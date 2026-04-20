Amy Winehouse’s father loses UK lawsuit over auctioned clothing

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The father of late music star Amy Winehouse has lost a UK legal case he brought against two of her friends over the sale of clothing and personal items that belonged to the singer, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The items were auctioned years after her death.

Winehouse’s former stylist Naomi Parry and her friend Catriona Gourlay sold dozens of items, including a black Armani bag and dresses she wore during her final tour in June 2011.

The total proceeds from the sales were reported to be around £730,000 ($979,000).

During the trial, it was alleged that the two women “took advantage” of Mitch Winehouse’s forgetfulness and kept the proceeds. Both defendants denied wrongdoing, arguing that the items had been given or lent to them by the singer, even if no formal proof was available.

Mitch Winehouse claimed they had no right to sell the belongings, which were auctioned between November 2021 and May 2023 by Los Angeles-based auctioneers. However, Judge Sarah Clarke ruled in her written judgment that she found “neither Ms Parry nor Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items from the claimant.”

The judge added that even if concealment had occurred, Mr Winehouse could have discovered the items with reasonable diligence. She dismissed the case, ruling that the 155 disputed items — including ballet slippers, dresses, handbags, earrings and make-up — were owned by the defendants or had been gifted to them. Some items were also described as “abandoned by Amy,” meaning her father had no ownership or right to possession.

Amy Winehouse, known for her distinctive beehive hairstyle, heavy eyeliner and soulful voice, died in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. She rose to global fame with her 2006 Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black, which featured the hit song Rehab and explored her struggles with addiction.

Court documents indicated that Mitch Winehouse believed any proceeds from the auctions conducted by Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions should have been directed to him and the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity established in her name to support young people.

News.Az