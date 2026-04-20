Atlantis Dubai temporarily pauses seven high-profile dining venues

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In a surprising shift for Dubai’s luxury dining scene, Atlantis Dubai has announced a temporary pause for seven of its most prestigious restaurants across Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

As of April 20, 2026, high-profile venues including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan, Ossiano, Ling Ling, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, and Brasserie Frantzén have suspended operations, News.Az reports, citing The National News.

Additionally, the popular Cloud 22 beach club has also shuttered its doors. The resort group stated that these closures are part of a strategic operational review aimed at aligning their offerings with current guest demand and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Management emphasized that the pause is not a permanent withdrawal but rather an opportunity for "refinement and elevation." During this period, the affected venues will undergo menu development, concept refreshes, and select refurbishments to prepare for a stronger return when market conditions and footfall support a reopening. Despite these closures, the resort continues to operate a robust portfolio of core restaurants, including Carbone Dubai, Nobu by the Beach, and Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, which remain busy and unaffected by the current scaling back of services.

News.Az