US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, News.Az reports citing a congratulatory message on the official Facebook page of the country's Embassy in Baku.

“Today we join with you in celebrating Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Day. American and Azerbaijani military personnel have served side-by-side for a number of years, whether it has been helping Afghanistan to secure its future, training together with NATO members and partners, and undertaking many other activities focused on counterterrorism, counter-narcotics, and securing peace and security in the region and the world," the congratulatory post reads.

News.Az