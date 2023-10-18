US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Day of Restoration of Independence, News.az reports.

"The US Embassy congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of independence!" - said the embassy on Facebook.

Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. This October 18 marks the 32-nd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

A new law "On Independence Day" was adopted at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.

According to this law, October 18 - State Independence Day is renamed as the Day of Restoration of Independence.

News.Az