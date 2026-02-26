US Embassy honors Khojaly victims in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Embassy has expressed solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, commemorating the victims of the 1992 Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

On its X account, the embassy stated:





Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, we express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones. As we remember the victims, we are reminded of… pic.twitter.com/j9qHiWn8kY — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) February 26, 2026

News.Az