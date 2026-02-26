Yandex metrika counter

US Embassy honors Khojaly victims in Azerbaijan

Photo: U.S. Embassy Baku/X

The U.S. Embassy has expressed solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, commemorating the victims of the 1992 Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

On its X account, the embassy stated:



