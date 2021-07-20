U.S. Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“The U.S. Embassy extends its best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. It is a special time when Muslims pause to appreciate the importance of sacrifice and devotion. Millions of American Muslims, like their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, mark Eid by reaching out to those in need and celebrating in the company of their family and friends. Once again, we wish you a joyous and peaceful Eid al-Adha!” the embassy said in a congratulatory message.

News.Az