US envoy hails Türkiye’s 'unique' role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

"Türkiye maintains traditional cooperation with both Russia and Ukraine, which allows it to facilitate meaningful dialogue," he told Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday.

Barrack said Türkiye is widely recognised as a key NATO ally but has also demonstrated broader regional influence, particularly in Syria and in mediating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, expressing his intention to help further strengthen that partnership.

Barrack added that Trump’s patience with the Russia-Ukraine war is wearing thin.

Turning to Syria, Barrack said that current US policies in the region will differ significantly from past approaches, which he said have largely failed.