US, Europe are on the 'same team': Vice president JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday said he believes the US and Europe are on the same team, adding both cultures are "very much linked."

"I do still very much think that the United States and Europe are on the same team," Vance said at the 2025 Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, DC.

"European culture and American culture are very much linked, and they'll always be linked. And I think it's completely ridiculous to think that you're ever going to be able to drive a firm wedge between the United States and Europe," he said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Turning to burden sharing on the defense, both the US and Europe have gotten "a little bit too comfortable" with the security posture of the last 20 years, adding, "and frankly, that security posture is not adequate to meet the challenges of the next 20 years."

Vance attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany earlier this year, where he delivered remarks on the state of democracy in Europe.

During his speech in February, Vance said Europe’s greatest threat is not Russia but internal decay – accusing the EU of suppressing free speech and scolding it for refusing to engage with far-right parties.

News.Az