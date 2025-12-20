US expands sanctions on Maduro’s relatives, associates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has expanded sanctions on several relatives and associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as the Trump administration continues to pressure Caracas and strengthen US forces along Venezuela’s borders.

Announced Friday by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the new sanctions target seven individuals connected to Maduro’s nephew Malpica Flores and Panamanian businessman Ramon Carretero, who were included in earlier sanctions against six Venezuela-flagged oil tankers and shipping firms. Flores, one of Maduro’s “narco-nephews,” is accused of involvement in corruption at Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Bessent said Maduro and his associates “threaten our hemisphere’s peace and stability” and emphasized that the US will continue targeting networks that support what it calls Maduro’s “illegitimate dictatorship.” The sanctions follow ongoing US military operations off Venezuela’s coast, including attacks on vessels and the seizure of an oil tanker.

