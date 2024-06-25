US eyes new military bases in West Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration is seeking new military bases in West Africa as American special operations forces withdraw from a key drone base in Niger ahead of a September 15 deadline previously agreed upon by the two governments, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Washington's top-ranking general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, landed in Botswana on Monday to attend a conference with African defense chiefs as the Biden administration seeks to shore up the US military's waning foothold in the Sahel region.American troops are moving heavy equipment out of Air Base 101 in Niamey and are expected to depart the site in the coming weeks, the commander of all American forces in Africa, USMC Gen. Michael Langley, told reporters on Monday. Special operations forces will then depart Air Base 201 in Agadez, in the country's rural interior, by the September deadline, according to Langley."I'd say that we're right on pace, or if not ahead of the pace," the general told reporters.Air Base 201 serves as the main hub of US aerial intelligence collection and counterterrorism operations in West Africa. The arid sub-Saharan region faces rapid encroachment by violent jihadist groups and has experienced a series of military coups toppling governments backed by the United States across the continent in recent years.Russian forces have also moved into the region from elsewhere on the continent, coming from as far north as Libya and as far south as the Central African Republic, Langley told reporters from Botswana's capital, Gaborone, on Monday."They're trying to match what we do so well," Langley said, adding, "We do very well across our partnering with African countries [via] our security force assistance brigades, [US National Guard] state partnership programs and our exercises."The US withdrawal from Niger comes as the latest in a series of setbacks for Washington's military strategy in Africa. In April, government officials in Chad requested US special operations advisers leave the country — a decision that the Pentagon downplayed as a temporary move before the country's presidential elections in May.Langley on Monday confirmed that the US currently has "a few troops" in Chad in support of the Multinational Joint Task Force, which seeks to combat the Boko Haram insurgent group.The presence of both Langley and Brown at the annual African defense chiefs' conference signaled Washington's intensifying interest in securing its foothold in the region as both Russia and China seek to expand their access to key resources and military sites. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brown lies outside the US chain of command but serves as President Joe Biden's top military adviser.Pentagon officials continue to try to find an alternative drone base in West Africa after the planned withdrawal from Air Base 201. Reuters reported on Monday that the Biden administration has so far held initial discussions with officials in Benin, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

News.Az