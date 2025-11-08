US flights could be cut by up to 20% as government shutdown drags on

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that ongoing staffing shortages caused by the record-breaking government shutdown could force airlines to cut flight capacity by as much as 20% in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Friday, Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin implementing a 10% reduction in flights starting next week due to the growing number of air traffic controllers calling in sick or taking secondary jobs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Air traffic controllers aren’t being paid, and they’re being forced to take other jobs — waiting tables or driving Uber — instead of coming to towers and doing their day jobs,” Duffy said.

He added that if the shutdown continues, capacity cuts could deepen to 15% or even 20%, depending on staffing levels.

“If this shutdown doesn’t end relatively soon, more controllers won’t come to work, and we’ll have to continue to assess the pressure in the airspace,” Duffy explained.

The shutdown, which began October 1, has entered its 38th day, making it the longest in U.S. history. The political deadlock in the Senate has left federal employees — including FAA personnel and TSA officers — working without pay.

Duffy urged Congress to end the impasse:

“Let’s not hold the American people hostage and air travelers hostage by the shutdown that’s gone on to a historic level right now.”

Even if the government reopens soon, he warned, it could take days or even a week to restore full operations as airlines and air traffic controllers recover from the disruption.

The ongoing shutdown has now surpassed the 35-day record set during President Trump’s first term, highlighting the growing toll on U.S. infrastructure and air travel.

