US forces strike IS militants in northwest Nigeria

US forces carried out strikes against militants from the Islamic State terrorist group in Nigeria, President Donald Trump has announced.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said the operation targeted ISIS fighters in northwest Nigeria who he claimed had been attacking and killing civilians, particularly Christians, News.Az reports.

Trump said the strikes were ordered by him in his role as commander in chief and warned that further action would follow if such attacks continued.

"I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," the US president stated.

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing," he asserted. The American leader assured that he "will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper." He wished Merry Christmas to "dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," he added.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth thanked the Nigerian authorities on social media X, stating he was "grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation."

Addressing the possibility of new strikes against ISIS militants, he noted, "more to come," but did not provide details. In turn, the US Africa Command reported on social media X that the operation was conducted "at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists."

