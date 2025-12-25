Trump announces ground strikes on Latin American cartels

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that the United States will soon launch ground strikes targeting drug cartels in Latin America.

During his Christmas greetings to the military, Trump highlighted the shift in strategy, saying the U.S. is “now going after the land” after achieving a 96% reduction in drug trafficking by sea, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Trump also extended special congratulations to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, currently deployed in the Caribbean, for their ongoing efforts in supporting U.S. anti-drug operations.

This move signals a significant escalation in the U.S. campaign against drug trafficking networks across Latin America.

