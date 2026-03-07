Yandex metrika counter

US gas prices surge to highest average since August 2024

  • Economics
  • Share
US gas prices surge to highest average since August 2024
Photo: BBC

Gas prices shot up another 9 cents a gallon in the latest reading from AAA, taking the average price to $3.41 a gallon, the highest since August 2024.

The average price has now climbed 43 cents in just the last week, the largest weekly increase since early March 2022, soon after oil-rich Russia was hit with widespread sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

This latest rise is a reaction to the war in Iran and the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, as well Iran’s retaliatory attacks on the oil facilities of its neighbors — the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter.

News about - US gas prices surge to highest average since August 2024

Most of the price increase has come in the last five days, with each day seeing a jump of 5 cents or more. The increase of 11.2 cents on Tuesday was the largest one-day hike since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Diesel prices are rising even faster. The average price of diesel rose 18 cents to $4.51 a gallon in Saturday’s reading, taking it up 75 cents in just the last week.

And more prices hikes could be on the way. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US crude, closed up 12.2% to $90.90 a barrel on Friday, the largest one-day increase since May 2020 during Covid. That left that key oil price up 36% for the week, the largest weekly increase in the futures contract since at least 1983.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      