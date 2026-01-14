U.S. gov't to expedite visa applications for World Cup fans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Wednesday that the United States will expedite visa processing for the football fans traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, News.az reports, citing CNN.

In a post on social media, Ablakwa said the decision was announced after a high-level bilateral meeting between Ghanaian officials and a U.S. delegation in Accra.

Ghana is among the African teams to have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The four-time African champion has been drawn in Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

