US boosts counter-drone security for 2026 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is investing $115 million in counter-drone technology to reinforce security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th Anniversary celebrations, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday. The move underscores how governments are racing to defend crowded venues from rapidly evolving drone threats.

The World Cup, set to draw more than a million visitors from around the world and billions of viewers abroad, is expected to serve as a major test of President Donald Trump’s pledge to strengthen domestic security, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Drones have become a rising concern since their lethal use in the war in Ukraine demonstrated how inexpensive aircraft can deliver significant damage. Recent drone scares at airports in both the U.S. and Europe have added urgency to protective measures.

“We are entering a new era to defend our air superiority to protect our borders and the interior of the United States,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Defense contractors have been expanding their counter-drone offerings—from tracking systems and lasers to microwave disruptors and autonomous weapon platforms. DHS did not specify which solutions will be deployed around World Cup venues.

The DHS investment follows a separate $250 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to 11 host states to help them acquire counter-drone tools and training ahead of the tournament.

Last summer, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged the federal government to increase support for drone defense, reflecting bipartisan concern around the gap between drone innovation and public-safety capabilities.

Together, the new funding packages signal a major ramp-up in U.S. readiness as the country prepares to host one of the world’s most-watched sporting events in 2026.

News.Az