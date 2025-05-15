US greenlights possible sale of missiles to Türkiye

The US State Department approved the potential sale of missiles and related elements to Türkiye, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $304.1 million, it added, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

It includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for an estimated cost of $225 million, and AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for an estimated cost of $79.1 million.

"This proposed sale will provide Türkiye with a critical air defense capability to assist in defending its homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there," the Pentagon said.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arizona, it added.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

News.Az