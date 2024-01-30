US has paused $300,000 in funding to UNRWA while UN investigates Israel allegations against staffers

The United States has put about $300,000 in funding to the United Nations' main aid agency in Gaza on hold as the UN investigates allegations that staff of the agency were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Tuesday.

That funding to UNRWA was due to be delivered in the coming weeks. The US announced last week it was temporarily suspending funding after the allegations came to light. There could theoretically be more funding that is impacted by the pause, depending on how much money is authorized by Congress for the fiscal year, Miller explained.

The US has provided about $121 million to UNRWA this fiscal year, Miller said at a State Department briefing.

Miller stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the allegations. He also emphasized the important role that UNRWA plays in Gaza.

The US and 34 other donor nations are set to meet with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday afternoon for a briefing on actions taken since the revelation that some of UNRWA’s staff joined in the attacks on Israel. Guterres will also stress the organization’s critical humanitarian work, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

