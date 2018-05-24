US imposes new sanctions targeting Iranian airlines, four Turkish companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States imposed a new wave of sanctions on nine individuals and entities accused of skirting sanctions to secure equipment and parts for designated Iranian airlines, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated nine individuals and entities procuring export-controlled, US-origin goods for sanctioned Iranian airlines," the statement said.

In addition, Washington also imposed sanctions on four Turkish companies that it says are helping designated Iranian airlines acquire equipment and parts.

"The facilitators designated by the Treasury today have been procuring parts and providing services for the fleets of sanctioned Iranian airlines, including Mahan Air, Caspian Air, Meraj Air, and Pouya Air," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The new US sanctions also targeted Turkish citizen Gulnihal Yegane and a network of firms based in Istanbul, including Trigron Lojistik, RA Havacilik and 3G Lojistik, the Treasury said.

News.Az

