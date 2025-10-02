US intelligence to aid Ukraine in targeting more of Russia's refining capacity

The US has reportedly agreed to provide Ukraine with intelligence to assist in long-range strikes on Russia’s energy sites and is considering supplying Tomahawk missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to this as "maybe something more" on Thursday.

The decision marks a crucial step and signals a significant shift in Washington's stance on supporting Ukraine, as it proves a strengthening US commitment to assist the country, despite Moscow's continued rejection of direct negotiations with Kyiv.

US officials reportedly said the intelligence will allow Ukraine to target “refineries, pipelines, power stations and other infrastructure far from its borders," with Washington urging NATO allies to follow suit and expand similar cooperation.

The intelligence shared by the US, including satellite imagery and other monitoring data, could be of significant help in improving the accuracy of Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia.

The US administration led by President Donald Trump is also weighing the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could hit targets up to 800 kilometres away.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he discussed the possibility with his US counterpart. "We spoke with the United States. We are very thankful to President Trump for this dialogue. Last time we had a very good meeting, a very productive dialogue. And we spoke about long-range weapons," Zelenskyy said. “We used only our weapons until now. After my meeting with Trump, we will maybe have something more. We will see.” “We do our best to have the US on our side”, he said. Tomahawk missiles have been on Kyiv’s wish list for a while. With an operational range between 1,600 and 2,500 kilometres and a powerful warhead of around 400-450 kilograms, they could reinforce Ukraine’s strikes deep into Russia. For the moment, Ukraine relies on Western-supplied missiles, such as Storm Shadow, which are limited in range by approximately 250 kilometres. For anything further than this, Kyiv is utilising its domestically produced drones and drone-like missiles, such as the Palianytsia, but their warhead payload is limited to 50-100 kilograms. This is why Kyiv believes US intelligence sharing could reinforce Ukraine’s deep strike strategy, while the Tomahawk missiles could fully transform it.

