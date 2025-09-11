US intends to allocate $145 mln. to Armenia for the Trump Route

US intends to allocate $145 mln. to Armenia for the Trump Route

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States intends to provide $145 million in assistance to Armenia, News.Az reports.

Brendan Henrehan, Director of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, made the statement during his meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan.

“I am very pleased to announce our intention to work with Congress to provide $145 million in assistance to Armenia. This is the first tranche of funding to implement President Trump’s Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity and the agreements reached on August 8 to support investments in trade, infrastructure, critical mineral supply chains, and cross-border security,” Henrehan said.

News.Az