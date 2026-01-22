U.S. jobless claims edge up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, indicating that the labor market likely continued to see steady job growth in January.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims reports have in recent weeks been clouded by challenges adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations around the year-end holiday season and turn of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Through the volatility, however, the labor market has remained in what economists and policymakers ‌call a "low-hiring, low-firing" state.

The economy is experiencing jobless growth, with other data on Thursday showing gross domestic product increased at a slightly more robust pace in the third quarter than initially estimated amid strong consumer and business investment in artificial intelligence as well as a smaller trade deficit.

"The United States is experiencing a jobless boom where strong growth is powered by AI investments and consumption by wealthier families, but there is almost no hiring," said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "It's an uneasy situation for many middle-class families. One of the big questions for 2026 is whether the middle class will start to feel the uplift from the boom."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits ‌rose 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended January 17, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.



Economists say President Donald Trump's aggressive trade and immigration policies have reduced both the demand for and supply of workers. Businesses are also unsure of their staffing needs as they invest heavily in AI, limiting hiring.



The claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed employers for the nonfarm payrolls component of January's employment report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 jobs in December, roughly in line with the monthly average for ‍2025.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual payrolls benchmark revision, to be published with January's employment report next month, is likely to show the loss of momentum started in 2024. The BLS has estimated about 911,000 fewer jobs were created in the 12 months through March 2025 than previously reported.

