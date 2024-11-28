US launches antitrust investigation into Microsoft

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft, focusing on its software licensing and cloud computing operations, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The probe was approved by FTC Chair Lina Khan ahead of her likely departure in January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, and the expectation he will appoint a fellow Republican with a softer approach toward business, leaves the outcome of the investigation up in the air.The FTC is examining allegations the software giant is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms, sources confirmed earlier this month.The FTC is also looking at practices related to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence products, the source said on Wednesday.Microsoft declined to comment on Wednesday.Competitors have criticized Microsoft's practices they say keep customers locked into its cloud offering, Azure. The FTC fielded such complaints last year as it examined the cloud computing market.NetChoice, a lobbying group that represents online companies including Amazon and Google, which compete with Microsoft in cloud computing, criticized Microsoft's licensing policies, and its integration of AI tools into its Office and Outlook."Given that Microsoft is the world's largest software company, dominating in productivity and operating systems software, the scale and consequences of its licensing decisions are extraordinary," the group said.Google in September complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's practices, saying it made customers pay a 400% mark-up to keep running Windows Server on rival cloud computing operators, and gave them later and more limited security updates.Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Appe, and Amazon.com Inc. have all been accused by the U.S. of unlawfully maintaining monopolies.Alphabet's Google is facing two lawsuits, including one where a judge found it unlawfully thwarted competition among online search engines.

News.Az