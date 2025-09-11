US lifts sanctions on Belarus’ Belavia airline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has lifted sanctions from the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia, U.S. Presidential Envoy John Coale said at a meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko, News.Az reports, citingBelTA.

"I would like to officially declare here that we have lifted sanctions from Belavia. This is official. I had a meeting with President Trump, which was also attended by several dozen people. The decision was made by the president, who said: ‘Do it immediately.’ Regarding Belavia," Cole said.

"This decision has been already approved and adopted by all the relevant departments and agencies involved in this work. By the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and other organizations that are involved in this. The decision has been made," he added.

