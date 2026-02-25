US LNG exports hit record in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States exported a record 5.507 trillion cubic feet (156 billion cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, according to a monthly report from the Department of Energy.

Europe remained the primary destination, accounting for approximately 68% of total shipments, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In 2025, U.S. LNG exports to Europe reached 106.6 billion cubic meters, reflecting a 63% increase compared with the previous year. Deliveries to Asia totaled about 27.3 billion cubic meters, representing 17.5% of total exports and a 37% decline year over year.

Supplies to Africa surged nearly fourfold to 12.6 billion cubic meters.

Among the top importers of American LNG in 2025 were:

The Netherlands — 646.1 billion cubic feet (18.3 bcm)

France — 533.1 billion cubic feet (15.1 bcm)

Egypt — 435.4 billion cubic feet (12.3 bcm)

Spain — 373.2 billion cubic feet (10.6 bcm)

The United Kingdom — 372.2 billion cubic feet (10.5 bcm)

Together, these five countries accounted for 43% of total U.S. LNG exports last year.

In December 2025 alone, the U.S. exported 569.3 billion cubic feet (about 16.1 bcm) of LNG — an increase of 8.4% compared with November 2025 and 38.6% higher than December 2024. A total of 168 LNG tankers were dispatched during the month.

The regional distribution shifted further toward Europe at year-end. Asia’s share of U.S. LNG exports fell to 12% in December, down from 15% in November, while Europe’s share climbed to 76%. The remaining volumes were shipped to Latin American and African countries.

